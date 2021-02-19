Deadline extended for countywide utility assistance program
Buy Now

Homes located in the northeast side of the city on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The application deadline has been extended for a countywide utility assistance program, through which residents can receive assistance with delinquent water, sewer and trash bills.

The deadline was originally set for Feb. 12; however, cities have been allowed to continue accepting applications for another two weeks at a minimum, county of Imperial’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr. said Wednesday.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.