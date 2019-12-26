Deadlines approaching for Census of Horticultural Specialties and Organic Survey
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties and the 2019 Organic Survey are both underway now and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is asking those who receive questionnaires to respond quickly and online if possible.

Responding online is user friendly, accessible on most electronic devices, and saves valuable time by calculating totals and automatically skipping questions not applicable to an operation.

