Debra Porter to retire after Election Day
Buy Now

In this 2014 file photo, Debra Porter holds a sample ballot in the election department at the county administration center while she trains those who will run the voting areas in the community come election day. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — An emotional Debra Porter, the Imperial County registrar of voters, told the supervisors at its meeting Tuesday that her last day will be Nov. 3, the day of the general election.

Immediately after telling the board of her decision, she left the room as the supervisors applauded.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.