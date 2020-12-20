Decision on property sale delayed amid public outcry

After Calexico residents voiced their displeasure about the city possibly selling a 2.437-acre parcel of land for a border wall. IVP FILE PHOTO

CALEXICO — After Calexico residents voiced their displeasure about the city possibly selling a 2.437-acre parcel of land for a border wall at Wednesday’s Calexico City Council meeting it was moved from an action to an informational and discussion item.

Councilman Raul Ureña said he wanted it to be an informational item so that he and the rest of the council would have more time to review the matter.

