Demonstrators draw attention to immigration policies
Brawley residents Eric Reyes (left) and Isabel Solis shout towards oncoming traffic during an International Migrants Day event on Friday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Local demonstrators gathered here Friday to call for humane immigration policies for migrant refugees throughout the world.

From noon to 2 p.m., the participants surrounded the intersection of Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, advocating to end family separation and migrant detention.

Calexico residents Raul Ureña (left) and Jose Luis Maldonado hold handmade signs up during an International Migrants Day event on Friday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

