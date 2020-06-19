Dennis Morita appointed Imperial city manager
Aaron Popejoy

IMPERIAL – Dennis Morita, who has served as city manager here on an interim basis since December, was selected by its City Council on Wednesday as their new city manager.

The appointment followed a nationwide search that prompted the interest of dozens of applicants and several interviews.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

