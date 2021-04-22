1C.jpg
Guests look at an exhibit inside the Imperial Valley Desert Museum on Wednesday in Ocotillo. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

OCOTILLO —Imperial Valley Desert Museum has reopened to the public.

The museum, on Frontage Road, celebrated its grand re-opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday after having been closed to the public since March 19.

The front entrance from inside the Imperial Valley Desert Museum on Wednesday in Ocotillo. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
The outside of the Imperial Valley Desert Museum on Wednesday in Ocotillo. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Imperial Valley Desert Museum executive director Dr. David Breeckner looks at the 30-inch telescope that was donated to the museum during summer 2020 while inside the IVDM on Wednesday in Ocotillo. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

