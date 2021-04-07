Design contract awarded for new El Centro police station

A graphic rendering of the new El Centro police station facility, which will be constructed over the current police station on North Eleventh Street in El Centro. COURTESY PHOTO CITY OF EL CENTRO

EL CENTRO — A design services contract was awarded Tuesday for the city’s new $25 million police station.

During its meeting Tuesday, the El Centro City Council unanimously approved to award the contract to Arrington Watkins Architects Inc.

