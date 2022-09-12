IMPERIAL — The pass of Tropical Storm Kay was not going to hinder the efforts of the Imperial Valley community to remember September 11, 2001, and pay tribute to fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice with the ninth anniversary of Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb.

Participants
350 participants registered to participate before the Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb, and the committee expected to reach 450 on Saturday at the IV Fairgrounds.

Due to the weather, the traditional climb was modified to a memorial walk and run on a paved course at IV Fairgrounds.

Participants
Despite Tropical Storm Kay reaching the Imperial County, the community gathered on Saturday at IV Fairgrounds to participate in the Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb.
Fallen heroes
Pillars with pictures and stories of fallen heroes were installed inside of the IV Fairgrounds on Saturday to honor their sacrifice. 
Event
Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb celebrated its ninth anniversary honoring fallen heroes from September 11, 2001 attacks. 
Chief Silva
Holtville Fire Department Fire Chief Alex Silva shared a speech as this year's guest speaker of the event.
Colors by Multi-guard agencies
Colors were present during the Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb on Saturday at IV Fairgrounds to pay tribute to fallen heroes. 
Firefighter
Local first responders participated in the memorial run and walk to pay tribute to fallen heroes from September 11 with a course equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday at IV Fairgrounds.
Kimberly and Rob Gonzalez
Participants Kimberly Gonzalez (left) and Rob Gonzalez (right) joined the memorial run and walk on Saturday at IV Fairgrounds.

