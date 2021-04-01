IMG_0118.jpg
Books collected by Imperial Regional Detention Facility staff were donated recently to the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – Imperial Regional Detention Facility staff recently held a book drive on behalf of Camarena Memorial Library and the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home, the facility’s operator, Management & Training Corp. (MTC), announced in a release.

Books collected by Imperial Regional Detention Facility staff were donated recently to the Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico. COURTESY PHOTO

Some 298 books were collected and delivered to the two facilities. The release said the detention facility took on the service project to promote literacy and to celebrate MTC’s 40th anniversary.

