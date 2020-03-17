CALEXICO — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday it has issued six waivers to bypass an extensive list of environmental and other preservation laws in order to expedite construction of approximately 177 miles of fencing between the United States and Mexico.

The 30-foot-high bollard fencing is being built both to replace some existing barriers and to extend barriers where none exist within U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, Tucson, El Paso and Del Rio sectors.

