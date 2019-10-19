Diamond heist yields gold for charity
Burning Bush International co-founder Jim Rhodes welcomes the crowd at the charity’s fundraising dinner Friday night at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 

EL CENTRO — A ginormous diamond went missing Friday night at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse, and it was a locally based charity that made out like a bandit.

Burning Bush International, a faith-based charity in Imperial Valley dedicated to providing humanitarian aid in Uganda, added an element of intrigue to its fall fundraising dinner by enlisting a group of four actors from San Diego to stage a “diamond heist” and invite members of the audience to identify the culprit.

An actress in the interactive mystery that was part of Burning Bush International’s fundraising event Friday night announces that dinner is served. PHOTO TOM BODUS
El Centro’s Jeff Lyon found himself cast as rock star “Rocky Raccoon” in the interactive mystery theater presentation that part of Burning Bush Internationals fundraising dinner Friday at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse. PHOTO TOM BODUS
An actress playing a character named “Gale Force” explains the rules of the mystery game Burning Bush International’s fundraising event Friday night. PHOTO TOM BODUS

