EL CENTRO -- DirecTV subscribers in Imperial and Yuma counties likely will have to make other arrangements if they want to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Yuma-based KYMA, which operates CBS 13 and NBC 11 in the region, announced that DirecTV had stopped retransmitting those stations after the service’s owner AT&T and KYMA’s owner, Cox Media Group, failed to reach an agreement on a price for carriage fees, the price cable and satellite services must pay to retransmit a station’s programming. About 23 Cox-owned station nationwide are affected.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.