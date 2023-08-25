Disposition in People v. Jimmy David Nuckles

IMPERIAL COUNTY – According to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, on August 16, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office received a report for theft of agricultural equipment. Upon investigation, it was discovered that several trailers containing irrigation sprinklers were stolen by unknown individuals.
On September 27, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) investigators received information that the stolen sprinklers and trailers were located at Jimmy David Nuckles’ yard. According to the press release, when they arrived at the yard, they located numerous trailers and pipes that belonged to different farms. The defendant, Mr. Nuckles, was at the scene and told the investigators that when he first saw the trailers and pipes, he immediately knew they were stolen.
