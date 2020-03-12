EL CENTRO — A dispute over a $1.3 million claim against Imperial Irrigation District over an air conditioning service contract turned contentious enough that board President Norma Sierra Galindo was compelled to clear the room at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Eric Taylor, representing himself and a company called ECS Alliance LLC, refused the board’s instructions to limit his public comments to three minutes, arguing he wanted 22 minutes to speak on the matter of the $1.3 million he said the IID owed his company for past work.

