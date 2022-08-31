Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Imperial Irrigation District issued a Conserve Alert through Sept. 2. According to IID, by conserving energy, users can take stress off the energy grid, maintain reliable energy delivery service and help avert rotating power outages. PHOTO taken from IID Facebook page
Due to a forecasted period of excessive heat in the Imperial Irrigation District service area this week, IID issued a Conserve Alert starting Tuesday, Aug. 30, encouraging customers to remain cool while voluntarily conserving energy from 4-9 p.m. each day through Friday, Sept. 2.
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued during this period by the National Weather Service, calling for expected afternoon temperatures in the Imperial Valley of 102 to 114, and up to 115 degrees in parts of Riverside County.
