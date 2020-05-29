District highlights its top students
TOP ROW (L-R): Dogwood Elementary third grade students Devin Martinez, Angel Newton, Megan Romero, Mayleth Lopez,

Giselle Estavillo and Armando Carrazco Rodriguez were selected as Students of the Year for the 2019-'20 school year. COURTESY PHOTO

HEBER — While the COVID-19 pandemic may have cut the school year short, Heber Elementary School District didn’t let its top students go unnoticed.

The district recognized its Students of the Year for all grade levels at its two schools — Heber School (fourth through eighth grades) and Dogwood Elementary School (transitional kindergarten through third grade) — with a virtual slideshow presentation, which was posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

TOP ROW (L-R): Heber School eighth grade students Akemi Barrientos, Jessy Baez, Leilani Escalante, Nicole Lopez-Lopez, Marlon Nava Preciado and Marilyn Zavala were selected as Students of the Year for the 2019-'20 school year. COURTESY PHOTO

