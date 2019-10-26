EL CENTRO — A recently awarded $198,000 federal grant will allow the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies to outfit patrol vehicles with new in-car computers.

The Sheriff’s Office has about 60 patrol vehicles it would like to equip with the new computers, while its partner agencies for the grant, Holtville, Calipatria and Westmorland, have less than five, said ICSO Deputy Chief Scott Sheppeard. 

