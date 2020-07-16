As we continue to adapt to the new limitations as a result of COVID-19, agriculture has been classified as an essential service and the Imperial Valley has continued to farm.

A majority part of the farming effort is the harvest of field crops — alfalfa, wheat, and Bermuda grass — this time of year. We need farm workers to continue harvest. Some live here, and some live in Mexicali Valley. Those in Mexicali cross daily, and some experienced long wait times and crossing was delayed.

