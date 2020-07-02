Donations for fire victims fill Calipatria PAL building
FROM LEFT: Niland resident Cristina Felix, Calipatria resident Jaqueline Estrada and Calipatria resident Yvette Gonzalez talk among each other while sorting through donated clothes at the Calipatria PAL building on Wednesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA      

CALIPATRIA — The Calipatria PAL building on North Railroad Road here has been utilized as a hub for collecting donated essential items for victims of the fifth-alarm fire that occurred Sunday in Niland.

Tables, boxes and bags loaded with donated clothing, dry food and hygiene items now fill the building’s main room.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

