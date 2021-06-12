CALEXICO — A large mosaic created by nine students at Dool Elementary School was unveiled Friday.

While plenty of dignitaries were in attendance during the unveiling ceremony held at the school, sixth graders Mailo Moreno, Marilyn Ramirez, Natelly Vega and Jasiel Fabian Aguilar; fourth graders Pedro Ezequiel Valenzuela, Jade Gutierrez and Kate A. Monge Vazquez; third grader Sophia Marie Cady, and fifth grader Caleb Isaac Aguilar were recognized as the true guests of honor for the month they spent crafting the piece.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

