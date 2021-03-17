1C.jpg
Volunteer Luis Gomez (right) helps a guest pick a pair of shoes during a National Shoe the World Day event on Monday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — In observance of National Shoe the World Day on Monday, Brown Bag Coalition (BBC) gave dozens of free shoes to homeless people at Border Park here.

2C.jpg
Volunteers organize the shoes on tables as guests arrive during a National Shoe the World Day event on Monday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

The Calexico-based non-profit provided one pair of used shoes, one pair of new loafers and a raffle ticket to each person. New and used socks were also provided.

3C.jpg
Volunteer Anna Maria Lopez (right) gives a pair of socks to a guest during a National Shoe the World Day event on Monday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
4C.jpg
Volunteer Lorena Garcia-Noriega (left) helps a woman find her size of shoe during a National Shoe the World Day event on Monday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
5C.jpg
Calexico City Councilman Raul Ureña (right) assists a guest in specifying the size of a pair of shoes during a National Shoe the World Day event on Monday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

