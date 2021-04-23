1C.jpg
Buy Now

Anna Cecilia Alvanes, 2, stands in the back of a pickup truck during a drive-by protest parade held in her honor on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — A drive-by demonstration on Thursday called for justice for Anna Cecilia Alvanes, a 2-year-old girl who was seriously injured two years ago as an infant in foster care.

2C.jpg
Buy Now

Vehicles line up outside the county Superior Courthouse during the Justice for Anna Cecilia drive-by protest parade on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Anna’s parents, Lidia Montano and Jose Alvanes, suspect she was abused while she was staying with a foster family in Brawley in 2019, yet there have been no arrests made.

Anna Cecilia Alvanes, who was about a month old at the time, wears a pink brace while hospitalized in 2019. COURTESY PHOTO

Anna Cecilia Alvanes, who was about a month old at the time, wears a pink brace while hospitalized in 2019. COURTESY PHOTO

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.