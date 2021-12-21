Drive-thru fail

Alcohol is consider a major factor in why this vehicle wound up partially inside the Hamburger Stand, 825 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro, early Monday morning. El Centro Police Sgt. Aaron Messick said the car, occupied by the driver and a front seat passenger, collided into the building about 3:35 a.m. Messick said there were no major injuries, but one occupant was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The vehicle driver was arrested for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and later released with a citation, he said. The collision is still under investigation. “The El Centro Police Department would like to remind everyone to drink responsibly during this holiday season and to utilize a designated driver or one of the many transportation services that are available,” Messick added. FACEBOOK PHOTO

