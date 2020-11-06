Drive-thru flu shot clinic postponed

IMPERIAL – A forecast of high winds on Saturday has resulted in the Imperial County Public Health Department electing to postpone the drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled for 7 to 10 a.m. at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.
County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. said at an online press conference Thursday that Saturday’s weather forecast is calling for gusts up to 40 miles per hour, which would interfere with the safe operation of the clinic.
