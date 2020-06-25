Drive-thru naturalization ceremony held
Buy Now

Mexicali native Araceli Vasquez closes her eyes as she waves an American flag in the air during a naturalization ceremony in the parking lot of the El Centro U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO – The years-long long wait for Valley resident Jorge Laurean to become a naturalized citizen came to a close Wednesday, when the Mexicali native took the naturalization oath of allegiance.

But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions against large public gatherings, Laurean and his family had to settle for a drive-thru ceremony at the local U.S. District Court parking lot.

Drive-thru naturalization ceremony held
Buy Now

A man proudly waves a small American flag in the air after officially becoming a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony in the parking lot of the El Centro U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.