A mangled SUV sits on the roadside after a March 2, 2021, collision near Holtville that killed 13 of its occupants. The driver, who was among those killed, has been found to have been under the influence of a stimulant.
IMPERIAL--The driver of a sport-utility vehicle that collided with a tractor-rig near Holtville in March 2021, killing himself and 12 other occupants, was legally intoxicated on a stimulant at the time and would have been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter had he survived.
Jairo de Jesus Landin Duenas, of Mexicali, “caused this crash by driving the 1997 Ford Expedition west on Norrish Road, east of State Route 115, while [redacted] a violation of California Vehicle Code 23152 (f)” driving under the influence of a drug, a California Highway Patrol report stated.
