EL CENTRO -- The driver of a sport-utility vehicle that collided with a tractor-rig near Holtville in March 2021, killing himself and 12 other occupants, had methamphetamine in his system, an autopsy report stated.

Jairo de Jesus Landin Duenas, 28, of Mexicali was legally intoxicated on a stimulant at the time crash and would have been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter had he survived, a California Highway Patrol report stated.

