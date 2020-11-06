Drug treatment center denied permit for new location
The city of Brawley’s Development Services Director Gordon Gaste (left) and the Brawley Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Katie Luna engage in a debate during a regular planning commission meeting on Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Planning Commission on Wednesday voted no on a substance abuse treatment clinic relocating to the former Factory 2-U building on Main Street .

The owner of the clinic may still appeal this denial before the Brawley City Council on a future date.

