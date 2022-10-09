Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO—Outflow from severe thunderstorms to the east and south of central Imperial Valley on Thursday afternoon, October 6, sent winds gusting to more than 60 miles per hour, toppling numerous trees and utility poles throughout the area, authorities stated.
No injuries were reported. Power was knocked out to 874 customers in the Brawley area but restored later in the day, per the Imperial Irrigation District. In Calexico, 97 customers lost power and that had not been reported restored late Thursday.
