EL CENTRO—Outflow from severe thunderstorms to the east and south of central Imperial Valley on Thursday afternoon, October 6, sent winds gusting to more than 60 miles per hour, toppling numerous trees and utility poles throughout the area, authorities stated.

No injuries were reported. Power was knocked out to 874 customers in the Brawley area but restored later in the day, per the Imperial Irrigation District. In Calexico, 97 customers lost power and that had not been reported restored late Thursday.

