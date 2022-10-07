COUNTY – Late Thursday afternoon saw a sudden dust storm in the Imperial County with high winds and limited visibility outdoors. An emergency alert was sent via phone by the National Weather Service to warn residents who were driving or to protect those with respiratory issues.
Dust storm hits the Imperial Valley
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
74°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 60%
- Cloud Coverage: 16%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:40:54 AM
- Sunset: 06:19:03 PM
Today
Mostly sunny skies. High 96F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 94F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Detienen en Mexicali a individuo con vehículo robado de California
- Initial report released in fatal train collision
- Calipatria unveils new mural
- IVC Career Fest: Over 80 vendors gather to seek local talent
- Cierran en Imperial zona acuática en parque
- Arrestan a conductor con medio millón de dólares en droga
- Flight of the Phoenix: Carrier changes airport service
- SHS's social media post results in arrest by ECPD
- Anuncia Gobernador reparto adicional de dinero en California
- DeSantis’ compassionless conservatism underscores urgency of real immigration reform
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.