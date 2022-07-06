Fireworks citations
Despite many local stands such as this selling legal fireworks, some El Centro residents opted for illegal ones and received citations that could result in a fine. FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO – City officials issued several citations for use of illegal fireworks over the holiday weekend and one man suffered second-degree burns from them, police dispatcher’s logs state.

The City Council in June enhanced its fireworks ordinance, adding a component under which someone is responsible for any illegal use of fireworks on or adjacent to their property. Fines start at $1,000 for a first offense.

