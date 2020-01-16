E. coli in the news, again

Last year, growers began voluntary labeling by region and harvest date to help the public identify better the source of the produce. COURTESY PHOTO

As in the prior year, a notice about an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce made news just as the harvest rotated to the Imperial Valley.

This October 2019 notice first issued by Food Safety News, and later, the Center for Disease Control and U.S. Food Department Administration was more than six weeks after the first reports and just as the product grown in that Salinas area had ceased harvest operations. The previous outbreak, linked to the Yuma area, was advised in a more timely manner with a blanket advisory issued Nov. 20, 2018, for all romaine lettuce. A second outbreak was noted in March 2019 and linked to the California Central Valley area.

