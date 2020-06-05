EL CENTRO – The City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to its current Community Development Block Grant spending plan to incorporate an additional $333,375 to assist recovery efforts amid the pandemic.

Of that amount, a total of $200,000 in funds will go toward a loan program for eligible business community members that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

