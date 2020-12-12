EC council avoids hitches during reorganization meeting
Thursday’s reorganization of the El Centro City Council was the first meeting the city’s governing body has held via Zoom. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Behind-the-scenes tension over succession and the very first use of a strictly virtual format threatened to make the El Centro City Council’s 2020 reorganization meeting far more eventful than it actually was.

Thursday evening’s Zoom meeting was the council’s first of the pandemic, and it went reasonably smoothly, with returning Councilman Edgard Garcia and newcomers Martha Cardenas-Singh and Sylvia Marroquin administered the oath of office and tributes paid to exiting Councilmen Efrain Silva and Jason Jackson.

