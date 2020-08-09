EC council moves on affordable housing project
The El Dorado affordable housing development will have 24 units and be located in the 1800 block of Eighth Street, south of the Las Brisas housing development. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – The El Centro City Council on Tuesday authorized city staff to sign various loan documents related to the $12 million, 24-unit El Dorado affordable housing development.

The documents are for a $5.1 million dollar loan the city was awarded in 2018 from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

