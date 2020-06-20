EL CENTRO — Eligible businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to apply for microloans of up to $10,000 thanks to federal funds the city recently was awarded.

A total of $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant loans will be made available as part of the program whose guidelines the City Council unanimously approved during its regular meeting Tuesday.

