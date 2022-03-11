EL CENTRO – City police are seeking the public’s help regarding a stabbing and a disturbance involving gunfire in the city’s downtown area on Wednesday night.
At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of 300 block of South Fifth Street regarding shots fired in the area. The caller stated that several subjects were seen in the area and were in a physical altercation. Officers arrived a short time later but did not locate anyone. As the area was checked, several gun casings were located.
