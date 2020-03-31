EL CENTRO — El Centro police are seeking a male subject in connection to a shooting Saturday evening in the 300 block of Villa Avenue that left a 40-year-old El Centro man hospitalized.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, with a tattoo on his face with the letters “LP”. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and black shorts and is considered armed and dangerous, the El Centro Police Department reported.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

