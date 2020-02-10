ECESD superintendent honored by statewide group
El Centro Elementary School District Superintendent Jon LeDoux speaks during Wednesday’s ground-breaking ceremony for the new $11 million multipurpose building at De Anza Magnet School. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

EL CENTRO – The Association of California School Administrators has named El Centro Elementary School District Superintendent Jon LeDoux the 2020 Superintendent of the Year for the San Diego and Imperial counties region.

The honor is an acknowledgement of the district’s successes with academic achievement and student well-being, parent engagement, safety and staff development during LeDoux’s eight-year tenure as superintendent.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

