EL CENTRO — Facing a $9 million shortfall this year due to COVID-19 issues the El Centro Regional Medical Center Hospital Board of Trustees is pausing in approving a four-year contract with a Teamsters Union chapter.

Teamsters Union Local 542 representative Flavio Grijalva said the contract includes the positions of certified nursing assistants, medical assistants and employees from the surgery and X-ray departments. Local 542 represents about 300 ECRMC employees working in several departments.

