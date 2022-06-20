Forecast for Imperial Valley's Future...Sunny with a Chance of Lithium
Buy Now

Michael Bracken, managing partner and Chief economist at Development Management Group, shared insights on the region during his keynote "Forecast for Imperial Valley's Future...Sunny with a Chance of Lithium" during the Imperial Valley Economic and Energy Summit on Thursday at IVC.

 PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

IMPERIAL - During the keynote, "Economic Forecast for Imperial Valley's Future...Sunny with a Chance of Lithium", Michael Bracken, managing partner and chief economist at Development Management Group, shared his insights on what this industry can bring to the region, as well as needs from the county to address.

Throughout his keynote given at the Imperial Valley Economic and Energy Summit on Thursday at IVC, he shared slides that showed how unemployment rates were going down in the region and included the ranks of the Imperial Valley in diverse energy production.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.