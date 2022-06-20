Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL - During the keynote, "Economic Forecast for Imperial Valley's Future...Sunny with a Chance of Lithium", Michael Bracken, managing partner and chief economist at Development Management Group, shared his insights on what this industry can bring to the region, as well as needs from the county to address.
Throughout his keynote given at the Imperial Valley Economic and Energy Summit on Thursday at IVC, he shared slides that showed how unemployment rates were going down in the region and included the ranks of the Imperial Valley in diverse energy production.
