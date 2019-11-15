EL CENTRO – Two local law enforcement agencies were recently awarded about $12,000 each in grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The grants from the DOJ’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program will help the El Centro Police Department and the county Probation Department purchase equipment for its personnel.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.