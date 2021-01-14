ECPD to add new school resource specialist position
In this March 11, 2020 file photo, an El Centro Police Department school resource officer gives a presentation on the type of vaping-related products that have been found at school sites in El Centro. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — A grant from the California Department of Justice will allow El Centro Police Department to fund temporarily a school resource specialist (SRS), who will be working with students throughout the city.

Specifically, the SRS will educate kids in junior high and high school about the dangers related to tobacco use.

