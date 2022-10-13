EL CENTRO — The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced the grand opening of its new Women’s Health Center – located on the second floor of its Medical Office Building at 1271 Ross Avenue – with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in El Centro.

The ECRMC Women’s Health Center will offer comprehensive gynecology services to women of all ages, from pediatric and adolescent gynecology to post-menopause, according to an ECRMC press release. The center will be staffed by established local gynecologist, Dr. Marisel Chibas, MD.

