A bugle player plays “Taps” as El Centro Fire Department firefighters perform a flag-raising ceremony during a 9/11 remembrance event at El Centro Regional Medical Center on Friday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
EL CENTRO — Hospital staff, first responders and other members of the community on Friday morning commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania in a short ceremony held outside the main entrance of El Centro Regional Medical Center.
“We are gathered here today to mourn and celebrate the lives of those who perished during the worst attack on the United States,” ECRMC Chief Executive Officer Adophe Edward told those present.
