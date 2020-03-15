ECRMC earns geriatric emergency care accreditation

The American College of Emergency Physicians recently awarded El Centro Regional Medical Center Level Three Accreditation for geriatric emergency care. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — During a week dominated with updates on novel coronavirus, El Centro Regional Medical Center had a little good news this week, announcing Friday it recently received Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

ECRMC said it received Level Three Accreditation in February for meeting or exceeding all requirements established by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

