ECRMC extends reach of diabetes education efforts
Buy Now

ECRMC’s diabetes education services coordinator Lupe Heredia (right) explains the importance of food portion control to a guest during the Resources in Your Community event on Tuesday at ECRMC’s Community Education Center in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — A diabetes education event held at El Centro Regional Medical Center’s Community Education Center at the Imperial Valley Mall was intended to expand the program’s reach beyond a clinical setting.

ECRMC’s Resources in Your Community event provided anyone who stopped by with free diabetes counseling, diabetes education and local resources available to them.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.