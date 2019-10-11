ECRMC meeting aims at continued quality improvement

FROM LEFT: ECRMC CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC Director of Quality Risk Management Nicole Amidon, CHPSO Safety and Reliability Advisor Barbara Abeling, Hospital Quality Institute President Robert Imhoff and ECRMC Chief Strategic Officer Cathy Kennerson met Tuesday to discuss continued quality improvement and patient safety efforts at the hospital. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The recently appointed president of the Hospital Quality Institute and an advisor with the California Hospital Patient Safety Organization were in town Tuesday to meet with staff at El Centro Regional Medical Center and to discuss working together to continue improving the hospital’s services.

Sacramento-based HQI provides coordination and support for improvement and harmonizes measures for patient safety and quality improvement activities for California Hospital Association, Hospital Council, Hospital Association of Southern California and the Hospital Association of Imperial Counties. ECRMC Director of Quality and Risk Management Nicole Amidon said HQI President Robert Imhoff visited the hospital with Barbara Abeling, safety and reliability advisor for the California Hospital Patient Safety Organization.

