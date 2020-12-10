ECRMC opens 50-bed facility
The new, 50-bed medical surgical tent facility on Wednesday at El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center on Monday began using its new, 50-bed medical-surgical tent facility, which is located in the hospital’s north parking lot.

The facility will serve the hospital at a time it is experiencing an all-time high of positive COVID-19 patients.

